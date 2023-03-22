The Wizards Now On 4 Game Losing Streak [Wizards Postgame March 22nd vs The Pacers]

The Wizards are now on an 4 game losing streak after their loss against the Indiana Pacers! Wizards forward/center Kristaps Porzingis was the highest team scorer tonight with 25 points plus 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Wizards forward Deni Avdija cashed in 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. This makes Deni’s 30th game scoring in double figures but unfortunately this accomplishment didn’t end in a game win.
Final Score: Wizards 104 – Nuggets 118
Checkout the highlights from this game here:
After the loss; Coach Unseld, Jordan Goodwin and Deni Avdija spoke to the media. Watch the press conference below…
Source: Wizards PR
