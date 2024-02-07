Washington Wizards January 2024 Highlights

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Closing out this month with a loss to the LA Clippers, the Washington Wizards were able to pull out 3 wins of their 15 games despite having a very manageable schedule in January. You may look at the low wins and think there isn’t much to highlight this month but continue scrolling for a few of the positives that happened!

The news that shook the entire DMV this month was that Coach Wes Unseld Jr. is no longer the Wizards head coach. The breaking news came down January 25th that he would be moving to the Wizards front office. As the team wasn’t headed in the right direction, we’re hoping that this refresh is what the team needed to get in the green for the remainder of this season.

January Player Accomplishments

On January 30th it was announced that Wizards rookie Bilal Coulibaly has been selected to the 2024 Panini Rising Stars roster as part of NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 in Indianapolis!

Jared Butler, who is on a two-way contract with the Capital City Go-Go and Wizards, had an amazing start to the year! With 2 straight double-doubles, 2 straight Go-Go Player of the Games, a game winning shot, and then being honored as G-League Player of the Week, he’s definitely been doing the work and everyone’s noticing!

January Player Performance

A few milestones from this month are; Daniel Gafford achieving his 400th Career Block on January 10th, Delon Wright achieving 1,500 assists on January 15th and Tyus Jones gaining a new assists career-high on January 19th.

Community Highlights

This month the Washington Wizards honored a pivotal figure in the DC community, Virginia Ali. They dedicated the game to her by giving fans in attendance a Bobble-head figure of her.

Deni Avdija started off the month celebrating his birthday and ending January sharing his Jewish pride with The DMV as fans received Deni Avdija bobble-heads on Jewish Heritage Night.

January Fashion

The Wizards selected Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford, Tyus Jones, Anthony Gill and Delon Wright with the best sneakers this month. See photos of each of their kicks in the post below.

Speaking of fashion, of course we had some amazing fits worn by the team throughout January! Check them out in the articles below:

Wizards Fit Check: Looks In The Land

Wizards Mood Board Drip

