The Bowser Administration Investigates Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio For Sexual Harassment Complaint

Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio has been with Mayor Bowser since before she was elected in 2014 and is considered Bowser’s righthand man (as seen in the photo above) but the Bowser Administration announced an investigation on him after his abrupt departure last week.

“I know you have many questions, but please understand that as this is a sensitive matter that includes privacy concerns, we will not be able to discuss it any further,” Mayor Bowser’s statement Monday about Falcicchio’s departure read. “However, I am able to say that the circumstances of his departure led me to initiate an investigation.”

There was also a statement made by the legal counsel’s office who is leading the investigation; “This investigation does not involve any allegations of improprieties related to business transactions,” the statement read. “There is no reason for our important work on behalf of the residents of the District of Columbia to slow down. I have every confidence in my new Chief of Staff, Lindsey Parker, and in our Interim Deputy Mayor, Keith Anderson, and in the 37,000 employees of D.C. Government to keep us moving ahead.”

There are more details to come as this story continues to develop.

Source: NBC4

