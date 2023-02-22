Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced

The man convicted of fatally shooting rapper Nipsey Hussle was sentenced today (Wednesday, February 22).
Eric R. Holder, Jr. will serve between 60 years to life in prison, after being found guilty of killing Ermias Asghedom, aka Nipsey Hussle, in July. Hussle was killed outside of his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles in March of 2019.
In addition to the first-degree charge, Holder was also convicted of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter for shooting two other bystanders during the attack.
RELATED: Lauren London & Nipsey Hussle’s Son Kross [Photos]
One of the prosecutors, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney, argued during the trial that the murder was premeditated, and that it stemmed from a prior altercation Holder had with Nipsey.
One of Nipsey Hussle’s most celebrated songs, Victory Lap, recently earned a double-platinum certification nearly five years after the song was released. Here is an interview we did for Radio One’s Original Series Voices, talking about Victory Lap.
RELATED: Lauren London Speaks At Ceremony For Nipsey Hussle’s Hollywood Star
