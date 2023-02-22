Duane “Myko” Cheers and Danita Claytor stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to spill on their viral plant based company “Everything Legendary.”
RELATED: Angie Ange Talks To ‘Everything Legendary’ Founders On Their New Deal With Mark Cuban On Shark Tank
The HBCU graduates talked about their partnership with the oldest HBCU in the Maryland, Bowie State University. The campus will now be the first University to serve their plant based “meat” products in the cafeteria.
The DMV based business has been on the rise since their highly rated episode of “Shark Tank.” Cheers and Claytor have paved their way in the plant based meat industry becoming the official Live Nation Plant based meat. From serving burgers out of Cheers’ mother’s kitchen to swimming with the Sharks, one things for sure…Everything will be Legendary!
DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘MyMajic’ TO 24042!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
- Everything Legendary Creators Talk Bowie State Partnership, Life After Shark Tank, and What’s Next!
- Spirit.Ed: Celebrate National Margarita Day 2023 In Style With These Cocktail Ideas
- McDonald’s Introduces The Cardi B & Offset Meal Just In Time For Valentine’s Day
Everything Legendary Creators Talk Bowie State Partnership, Life After Shark Tank, and What’s Next! was originally published on kysdc.com
-
28 Pictures Of Rihanna’s Perfect Boobs (PHOTOS)
-
Busta Rhymes Throws Drink on Fan For Grabbing His Assets [Video]
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
Urban One Inc’s Reach Media Announces R&B Superstar Ralph Tresvant of New Edition as Host of “Love and R&B”
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant
-
Shut ‘Em Down! Wendy Williams Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Denied Future Alimony Payments