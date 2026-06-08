Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

ChatGpt Ranks The Cost Of Living In All 50 States

Explore the cost of living in all United States. Compare average income, housing cost, gas prices and more in all 50 states.

Published on June 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Ranks states from highest to lowest cost of living, with housing as the biggest factor.
  • Identifies top affordable states for different income levels, from $50K to $100K+.
  • Highlights key drivers of high vs. low costs, such as housing demand, taxes, and economic factors.
Mortgage text on a house on a calculator on a desk for house payments
Source: kroach / Getty

This guide created by ChatGPT ranks all 50 U.S. states from highest to lowest cost of living based on a combination of housing costs, utilities, transportation such as gas prices and other everyday expenses. Housing was weighted most heavily since it is typically the largest expense for most households.

TRENDING: Family Vacations Planned By ChatGPT For Under $1,000

For each state, you’ll find the average household income, estimated income needed to live comfortably, average rent, average mortgage payment, average gas prices, and an explanation of the factors that influence costs.

TRENDING: ChatGPT Ranks All 50 States By Who Has The Best Food

Please note that all figures are estimates and are intended to provide a general comparison rather than exact costs. Living expenses can vary significantly within a state depending on the city, neighborhood, lifestyle, and housing market.

TRENDING: Top 15 States With The Highest Gas Prices Right Now (May 2026)

This ranking is not an official government ranking but a practical overview created by ChatGPT to compare affordability and cost of living across all 50 states.

TRENDING: Most Dangerous Cities In The U.S. 2026

Hawaii

Median Income: – $100,000
Comfortable Income: – $115K–$140K
Rent: – $2,300
Mortgage: – $5,000+
Gas: – $4.60

Why so expensive:

  • Everything is imported (food, fuel, materials)
  • Limited land + strict zoning
  • Tourism-driven economy inflates prices

Massachusetts

Median Income: – $99,000
Comfortable Income: – $110K–$135K
Rent: – $2,400
Mortgage: – $4,300
Gas: – $3.25

Why:

  • Boston housing crisis
  • High-paying biotech/education jobs
  • Old housing stock + limited supply

California

Median Income: – $95,000
Comfortable Income: –  $115K–$150K
Rent: – $2,600
Mortgage: – $4,800+
Gas: – $4.80

Why:

  • Extremely high housing demand
  • Tech hubs (Bay Area, LA)
  • High taxes + regulations

New York

Median Income: ~$85,000
Comfortable Income: $105K–$140K
Rent: ~$2,500
Mortgage: ~$4,200
Gas: ~$3.50

Why:

  • NYC dominates pricing
  • High property taxes
  • Dense population = housing scarcity

Washington

Median Income: ~$96,000
Comfortable Income: $105K–$130K
Rent: ~$2,000
Mortgage: ~$3,800
Gas: ~$4.40

Why:

  • Seattle tech boom (Amazon, Microsoft)
  • Limited housing growth
  • Strong in-migration

Colorado

Median Income: ~$92,000
Comfortable Income: $100K–$125K
Rent: ~$1,900
Mortgage: ~$3,600
Gas: ~$3.20

Why:

  • Migration from expensive coastal states
  • High demand in Denver/Boulder
  • Limited new housing supply

New Jersey

Median Income: ~$97,000
Comfortable Income: $105K–$130K
Rent: ~$2,100
Mortgage: ~$4,500
Gas: ~$3.40

Why:

  • NYC commuter demand
  • High property taxes
  • Dense suburban development

Maryland

Median Income: ~$108,000
Comfortable Income: $110K–$135K
Rent: ~$1,900
Mortgage: ~$3,900
Gas: ~$3.45

Why:

  • Federal government jobs
  • DC metro pricing spillover
  • High incomes drive up costs

Connecticut

Median Income: ~$90,000
Comfortable Income: $100K–$125K
Rent: ~$1,900
Mortgage: ~$3,700
Gas: ~$3.30

Why:

  • NYC commuter belt
  • High insurance + property taxes
  • Aging housing stock

New Hampshire

Median Income: ~$96,000
Comfortable Income: $100K–$120K
Rent: ~$1,800
Mortgage: ~$3,500
Gas: ~$3.40

Why:

  • No state income tax attracts high earners
  • Limited housing supply
  • Boston commuter spillover

Oregon

Median Income: ~$78,000
Comfortable Income: $85K–$110K
Rent: ~$1,800
Mortgage: ~$3,400
Gas: ~$4.30

Why costs are high:

  • Portland housing demand
  • Limited new construction due to zoning laws
  • High West Coast cost spillover from California

Utah

Median Income: ~$89,000
Comfortable Income: $85K–$105K
Rent: ~$1,600
Mortgage: ~$3,200
Gas: ~$3.50

Why:

  • Fast population growth (especially Salt Lake City)
  • Tech expansion (“Silicon Slopes”)
  • Housing demand outpacing supply

Florida

Median Income: ~$77,000
Comfortable Income: $80K–$105K
Rent: ~$1,900
Mortgage: ~$3,300
Gas: ~$3.20

Why:

  • Massive migration from other states
  • Insurance + hurricane risk increasing costs
  • High retiree demand

Virginia

Median Income: ~$98,000
Comfortable Income: $95K–$120K
Rent: ~$1,900
Mortgage: ~$3,600
Gas: ~$3.40

Why:

  • Northern Virginia DC job market
  • Federal contractor salaries
  • High-income government corridor

Nevada

Median Income: ~$72,000
Comfortable Income: $75K–$95K
Rent: ~$1,700
Mortgage: ~$3,100
Gas: ~$4.00

Why:

  • Las Vegas housing boom
  • Tourism-driven economy
  • Limited water supply restricts expansion

Arizona

Median Income: ~$74,000
Comfortable Income: $75K–$95K
Rent: ~$1,600
Mortgage: ~$2,900
Gas: ~$3.80

Why:

  • Rapid migration from California
  • Phoenix housing surge
  • Limited water + heat constraints

Minnesota

Median Income: ~$86,000
Comfortable Income: $80K–$100K
Rent: ~$1,500
Mortgage: ~$2,900
Gas: ~$3.20

Why:

  • Strong healthcare + corporate jobs (Minneapolis)
  • Cold climate reduces migration inflow
  • Stable but rising housing market

Texas

Median Income: ~$79,000
Comfortable Income: $75K–$95K
Rent: ~$1,400
Mortgage: ~$2,600
Gas: ~$2.90

Why:

  • No state income tax (attracts migration)
  • Huge job markets (Dallas, Houston, Austin)
  • Housing still cheaper but rising fast

Rhode Island

Median Income: ~$78,000
Comfortable Income: $80K–$100K
Rent: ~$1,700
Mortgage: ~$3,100
Gas: ~$3.40

Why:

  • Small state = limited housing supply
  • Boston commuting influence
  • Coastal property premiums

Illinois

Median Income: ~$78,000
Comfortable Income: $80K–$100K
Rent: ~$1,700
Mortgage: ~$3,000
Gas: ~$3.60

Why:

  • Chicago drives pricing structure
  • High property taxes
  • Economic imbalance between city and rural areas

Pennsylvania

Median Income: ~$76,000
Comfortable Income: $75K–$95K
Rent: ~$1,500
Mortgage: ~$2,700
Gas: ~$3.60

Why costs are moderate:

  • Philly drives higher prices, rural areas very cheap
  • Old housing stock keeps prices lower overall
  • Stable job market but slow growth

Georgia

Median Income: ~$79,000
Comfortable Income: $75K–$95K
Rent: ~$1,600
Mortgage: ~$2,900
Gas: ~$3.20

Why:

  • Atlanta growth (corporate + film industry)
  • Heavy migration from other states
  • Suburban expansion increasing housing costs

North Carolina

Median Income: ~$78,000
Comfortable Income: $75K–$95K
Rent: ~$1,500
Mortgage: ~$2,700
Gas: ~$3.10

Why:

  • Raleigh/Durham tech + universities
  • Charlotte banking industry
  • Fast population growth

Tennessee

Median Income: ~$74,000
Comfortable Income: $70K–$90K
Rent: ~$1,500
Mortgage: ~$2,600
Gas: ~$3.00

Why:

  • Nashville booming entertainment economy
  • No state income tax attracts migration
  • Housing rising quickly but still moderate

Wisconsin

Median Income: ~$75,000
Comfortable Income: $70K–$90K
Rent: ~$1,300
Mortgage: ~$2,400
Gas: ~$3.30

Why:

  • Stable manufacturing + agriculture base
  • Slow population growth keeps housing cheaper
  • Milwaukee slightly more expensive than rest

Idaho

Median Income: ~$72,000
Comfortable Income: $75K–$95K
Rent: ~$1,500
Mortgage: ~$2,800
Gas: ~$3.90

Why:

  • Massive migration from California
  • Boise housing surge
  • Limited infrastructure for growth

Indiana

Median Income: ~$71,000
Comfortable Income: $65K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,200
Mortgage: ~$2,200
Gas: ~$3.20

Why:

  • Low cost of housing and land
  • Manufacturing-based economy
  • Minimal in-migration pressure

South Carolina

Median Income: ~$70,000
Comfortable Income: $70K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,400
Mortgage: ~$2,500
Gas: ~$3.10

Why:

  • Coastal tourism (Charleston, Myrtle Beach)
  • Retirement migration increasing demand
  • Still relatively affordable inland

New Mexico

Median Income: ~$62,000
Comfortable Income: $65K–$80K
Rent: ~$1,200
Mortgage: ~$2,300
Gas: ~$3.70

Why:

  • Low wages overall
  • Sparse population = cheap housing
  • Limited job growth outside government/labs

Maine

Median Income: ~$75,000
Comfortable Income: $70K–$90K
Rent: ~$1,400
Mortgage: ~$2,600
Gas: ~$3.50

Why:

  • Seasonal tourism drives coastal prices up
  • Rural inland areas remain cheap
  • Aging population limits growth

Iowa

Median Income: ~$73,000
Comfortable Income: $65K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,100
Mortgage: ~$2,000
Gas: ~$3.20

Why costs are low:

  • Agriculture-driven economy
  • Low population growth
  • Cheap land and housing

Nebraska

Median Income: ~$75,000
Comfortable Income: $70K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,150
Mortgage: ~$2,100
Gas: ~$3.20

Why:

  • Stable farming + insurance + logistics jobs
  • Low housing demand outside Omaha/Lincoln
  • Affordable land supply

Ohio

Median Income: ~$72,000
Comfortable Income: $65K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,200
Mortgage: ~$2,100
Gas: ~$3.40

Why:

  • Manufacturing decline kept housing cheap
  • Large rural population
  • Cleveland/Columbus/Cincinnati moderately priced

Michigan

Median Income: ~$72,000
Comfortable Income: $65K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,200
Mortgage: ~$2,200
Gas: ~$3.50

Why:

  • Auto industry volatility
  • Abundant housing supply
  • Detroit still suppresses statewide averages

Missouri

Median Income: ~$71,000
Comfortable Income: $65K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,200
Mortgage: ~$2,100
Gas: ~$3.20

Why:

  • St. Louis & Kansas City keep costs moderate
  • Low statewide taxes
  • Plenty of undeveloped land

Alabama

Median Income: ~$63,000
Comfortable Income: $60K–$75K
Rent: ~$1,100
Mortgage: ~$1,900
Gas: ~$3.00

Why:

  • Low wages overall
  • Cheap land and housing
  • Limited large metro pressure

Kentucky

Median Income: ~$62,000
Comfortable Income: $60K–$75K
Rent: ~$1,050
Mortgage: ~$1,900
Gas: ~$3.10

Why:

  • Rural economy
  • Low housing demand
  • Small metro areas (Louisville, Lexington)

Louisiana

Median Income: ~$60,000
Comfortable Income: $60K–$75K
Rent: ~$1,100
Mortgage: ~$2,000
Gas: ~$3.00

Why:

  • Oil + tourism economy unstable
  • High insurance costs but cheap housing
  • Hurricane risk balances affordability

Arkansas

Median Income: ~$60,000
Comfortable Income: $55K–$70K
Rent: ~$950
Mortgage: ~$1,700
Gas: ~$2.90

Why:

  • Very low land costs
  • Walmart HQ boosts local economy but wages remain low
  • Rural-heavy population

Mississippi

Median Income: ~$55,000
Comfortable Income: $55K–$70K
Rent: ~$900
Mortgage: ~$1,600
Gas: ~$2.90

Why:

  • Lowest wages in the U.S.
  • Cheap housing and land
  • Limited industrial development

West Virginia

Median Income: ~$58,000
Comfortable Income: $55K–$70K
Rent: ~$900
Mortgage: ~$1,600
Gas: ~$3.30

Why costs are low:

  • Population decline
  • Very affordable housing
  • Limited job growth outside healthcare, education, and energy

Oklahoma

Median Income: ~$67,000
Comfortable Income: $55K–$75K
Rent: ~$1,000
Mortgage: ~$1,700
Gas: ~$2.80

Why:

  • Abundant land
  • Energy industry influence
  • Strong housing supply

South Dakota

Median Income: ~$72,000
Comfortable Income: $60K–$80K
Rent: ~$1,100
Mortgage: ~$1,900
Gas: ~$3.20

Why:

  • No state income tax
  • Low population density
  • Stable agriculture and tourism sectors

North Dakota

Median Income: ~$78,000
Comfortable Income: $65K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,150
Mortgage: ~$2,000
Gas: ~$3.30

Why:

  • Energy production supports wages
  • Low population
  • Plenty of available land

Kansas

Median Income: ~$72,000
Comfortable Income: $60K–$80K
Rent: ~$1,100
Mortgage: ~$1,900
Gas: ~$3.00

Why:

  • Large housing supply
  • Agriculture and manufacturing base
  • Slow population growth

Wyoming

Median Income: ~$76,000
Comfortable Income: $65K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,200
Mortgage: ~$2,000
Gas: ~$3.20

Why:

  • No state income tax
  • Sparse population
  • Energy and tourism economy

Montana

Median Income: ~$69,000
Comfortable Income: $65K–$85K
Rent: ~$1,350
Mortgage: ~$2,400
Gas: ~$3.40

Why:

  • Rural state with modest wages
  • Some areas becoming expensive due to migration
  • Still cheaper than most Western states

Delaware

Median Income: ~$82,000
Comfortable Income: $70K–$90K
Rent: ~$1,450
Mortgage: ~$2,500
Gas: ~$3.20

Why:

  • No sales tax
  • Moderate housing costs
  • Smaller population

Vermont

Median Income: ~$78,000
Comfortable Income: $70K–$95K
Rent: ~$1,500
Mortgage: ~$2,700
Gas: ~$3.50

Why:

  • Rural state
  • Limited housing supply in some areas
  • Smaller job market

Alaska


Median Income: ~$90,000
Comfortable Income: $80K–$110K
Rent: ~$1,500
Mortgage: ~$2,800
Gas: ~$4.00

Why:

Energy production supports incomes

Housing is relatively affordable outside a few markets

No state income tax

Summary:

BEST STATES BY INCOME LEVEL

If You Make $50,000–$70,000

Best value:

  1. Oklahoma
  2. Indiana
  3. Arkansas
  4. Iowa
  5. Kansas

If You Make $70,000–$100,000

Best value:

  1. Texas
  2. North Carolina
  3. Tennessee
  4. Georgia
  5. South Carolina

If You Make $100,000+

Best value:

  1. Texas
  2. Florida
  3. Tennessee
  4. North Carolina
  5. Arizona

Best Overall Affordability-to-Income Ratio

If your goal is maximizing lifestyle, housing affordability, and income potential, the states that consistently score well are:

  1. Texas
  2. Tennessee
  3. North Carolina
  4. Indiana
  5. Oklahoma
  6. Georgia
  7. South Carolina
  8. Kansas
  9. Iowa
  10. Ohio

ChatGpt Ranks The Cost Of Living In All 50 States was originally published on majic945.com

More from Majic 102.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
vendingmajicflier
News  |  MyMajicDC.com

Apply to Be a Vendor at Majic Wednesdays

20 R&B & Hip-Hop Songs About Work, Jobs & The Grind
20 Items
Music  |  Staff

R&B Hip-Hop Work Songs: 20 Tracks About Jobs & The Grind

Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

Ashlee Jenae: Official Cause Of Death Finally Revealed, Fiancé Joe McCann Speaks Out

30 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Flex Excellence! MORE Extravagant Prom Flexes That Shattered The Internet

Majic Wednesdays Graphic
Events  |  majicdc

Majic Wednesdays

Majic 102.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close