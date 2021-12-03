D.C. Teens Arrested & Facing 98 Charges For 2020 Armed Robberies & Kidnappings

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

In November, 2 D.C. teenagers were indicted for armed robberies and kidnappings throughout NW DC in 2020. They are now facing 98 charges. The 2 suspects are Mekhi Truesdale and William Bell, who are both 19 years old. Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. shared that the two robbed at least 20 people at gunpoint or knifepoint between Oct. 17 and Nov. 1, 2020. Bell was arrested Tuesday in California and Truesdale was arrested on Nov. 5, 2020.

Court docs show that Truesdale and Bell forced several victims into cars, sometimes taking phones and hacking apps like Cash App and Venmo to send themselves and others funds from the victims’ bank accounts. Jada Winter of Greenbelt, Md., also 19 years old, is being charged too in this case for allegedly receiving some of the stolen funds. The two teens are due back in court next week.

Source: LocalDMV

