Who Should The Washington Wizards Select With The #1 Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft?

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Dybantsa Emerges as Clear Favorite

WASHINGTON, D.C.— The Washington Wizards hold the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and the decision appears increasingly clear.

BYU wing AJ Dybantsa stands out as the top choice. The 6-foot-9 prospect combines size, scoring, and versatility. He averaged 25.5 points and showed the ability to create offense at all three levels.

Dybantsa’s appeal goes beyond scoring. He projects as a true point-forward with defensive upside. His length and mobility allow him to guard multiple positions. League evaluators view him as a potential franchise cornerstone.

With Washington aiming to compete now, his two-way impact fits both timelines.