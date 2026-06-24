Washington Wizards Select BYU Star AJ Dybantsa First Overall In The 2026 NBA Draft

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AJ Dybantsa Goes First Overall to Washington

The Washington Wizards made it official, drafting BYU star AJ Dybantsa with the number 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The move signals a clear shift toward a star driven identity built around Trae Young, Anthony Davis, and a dynamic new scoring wing. For a franchise that has often lived in the middle of the standings, Washington is finally betting on ceiling instead of safety. Dybantsa’s size, skill, and college production give the Wizards a long term offensive focal point on the perimeter.

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BYU Scoring Machine Built for the League

At BYU, Dybantsa quickly became one of the most dangerous offensive players in college basketball. The 6 foot 9 forward blended smooth shot making with real physicality at the rim and showed comfort operating from the wing or the high post. He carried a heavy scoring load, yet still found time to rebound and make smart reads as a passer. That combination of volume and versatility is exactly what teams covet in a modern NBA wing. His ability to create his own shot should ease pressure on Washington’s guards from day one.

Fitting Next to Trae Young’s Playmaking

In Washington, Dybantsa’s first task will be learning how to thrive next to Trae Young’s ball dominant style. Young is one of the league’s most creative pick and roll orchestrators, and Dybantsa can benefit by attacking against tilted defenses instead of always facing set defenses. As a spot up shooter, aggressive cutter, and secondary ball handler, he gives Young more options than a simple spread floor. Their chemistry will largely define how dangerous the Wizards’ offense can become over the next few seasons.

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Boosting Anthony Davis on Both Ends

Anthony Davis also stands to gain from Dybantsa’s arrival. Offensively, Davis will no longer be the lone frontcourt scorer asked to carry every post touch and roll opportunity. Defensively, Dybantsa’s length and activity on the wing should allow Davis to spend more possessions near the basket, where his rim protection is most impactful. If Dybantsa grows into a reliable scorer and solid team defender, Washington’s front line suddenly looks much more balanced. The trio gives the Wizards a blueprint built on creativity, size, and star power.

Washington Wizards Select BYU Star AJ Dybantsa First Overall In The 2026 NBA Draft was originally published on woldcnews.com