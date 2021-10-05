Ice-T Responds To Criticism Behind His Daughter Wearing French Tip Nails [Video]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

A Rap OG has been reminded that the Internets have no chill. Ice-T has responded to those that questioned his parenting skills after his daughter flicked it up with French tip nails.

As spotted on Page Six the West Coast legend faced heavy criticism last week when a photo of his princess was published by his wife Coco. In the image Chanel wore “mini” nail tips for school picture day. Naturally the accents took several people by surprise which in turn gave said individuals a lane to criticize them for giving their little girl a French manicure. On a recent appearance on The View the “Colors” rapper made it clear that the peanut gallery has no effect on his day to day movements.

“Rule 1: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the Internet,” he said. “Worry about the people who walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It’s the world talking. Everybody parents differently” he added. “Every house has its own constitution. We’re doing okay. Our baby’s okay.” Co-host Whoopi Goldberg also chimed in by saying “Mind yo business!” Later that day Iceberg went ten toes down on his stance via Twitter. “ICE COLD Facts: Love from people is Great on Social Media… But ya gotta learn to BLOCK out the negative.. It’s a MUST.” he wrote.

You can see him discuss the matter and Law And Order: SVU on The View below.

