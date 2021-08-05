Ice-T & Coco Austin Catch Unnecessary Flak Over Breastfeeding 5-Year-Old Daughter

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Ice-T and his wife Coco Austin have made the headlines recently because people seemingly forgot how genetics work and teetered on being mean-spirited towards the loving couple’s beautiful five-year-old princess. Now, the peanut gallery is in another uproar after the rapper shared that his child still breastfeeds and even made a joke at his expense, but that hasn’t stopped folks from giving the family more unnecessary flak.

On Wednesday, Ice-T shared a tweet and photo of his wife and baby girl with a playful little message at the end.

“News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD… She just likes to suck moms boob every now and then… Me Too!!” Ice-T tweeted.

The tweet was in response to a story that was printed by Us Weekly last month that Austin still occasionally breastfeeds their little girl and even suggested that she might take some time to wean her off from doing so. Austin says she’s leaving the decision up to their daughter but that still garnered some passionate responses from the fans.

Again, breastfeeding is as close a bond gets between mother and child, especially in the sense of closeness, proper nutrients, building immunity, and other health benefits. Ice-T leaned into the joke and all of the hubbub around the revelation but as most know, the Ice Man isn’t allowing anyone to change his mind nor talk crazy about his loved ones and their choices.

Unbothered per usual, Ice-T fired off a fitting salvo to the haters who still have something to say.

“Lol. When it’s all said and done I guess I’ll be known as a Titty Lover… I can live with that,” Ice-T tweeted.

Amen to that.

