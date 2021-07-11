Good News
HomeGood News

Black Classical Symphony Orchestra To Make History At Carnegie Hall

For the first time in Carnegie Hall's 130-year history, an all-Black classical symphony orchestra will grace the stage.

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE

From Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges to Florence Price, there have been several barrier-breaking Black composers throughout history who have used their artistry to shape the genre of classical music. Their legacies live on through new generations of musicians who are changing the narrative surrounding representation. According to Harlem World Magazine, the Gateways Music Festival Orchestra is slated to make history as the first all-Black classical symphony orchestra to perform at Carnegie Hall.

Founded in 1993 by pianist and music professor Armenta Adams Hummings Dumisa, the Gateways Music Orchestra was cultivated to connect Black musicians with a shared passion for classical music. It was also developed as a safe space for Black musicians who were often marginalized when seeking work. Since its inception, the collective of musicians—who have been a part of prestigious orchestras that include the Los Angeles and New York Philharmonics—has grown to 125 people.

The orchestra is excited to have the opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall. In its 130-year existence, an all-Black orchestra has never graced the stage of the renowned concert venue. “Gateways Music Festival’s journey to Carnegie Hall has been 28 years in the making,” Lee Koonce, Gateways Music Orchestra’s President and Artistic Director, said in a statement. “To be the first all-Black classical symphony orchestra to headline a performance there is momentous, especially at this time of racial reckoning in our country’s history. Hearing and seeing the Gateways orchestra on Carnegie’s revered main stage will show Black children that they can perform classical music at the highest level, while reminding people of all backgrounds that this music belongs to everyone.” The concert is slated to take place on April 24, 2022.

The orchestra stands on the shoulders of other Black musicians who came before them. In 1892, pianist W.T. Talbert became the first Black composer to perform at Carnegie Hall.

SEE ALSO:

Legendary Musician Muddy Waters’ Chicago Home Granted Preliminary Landmark Status

Documentary About The Life And Legacy Of Legendary Musician Louis Armstrong In The Works

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 2

Misogynoir Reared Its Ugly Head During A Difficult Week For Black Women In Sports

6 photos Launch gallery

Misogynoir Reared Its Ugly Head During A Difficult Week For Black Women In Sports

Continue reading Misogynoir Reared Its Ugly Head During A Difficult Week For Black Women In Sports

Misogynoir Reared Its Ugly Head During A Difficult Week For Black Women In Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson's booting from the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana during her bid for the Olympic Team Trials points to the latest example at the intersection of systemic racism and gender, which often crashes down on Black women. Black women are often underpaid, overworked, and undervalued, much like every other career, but the world of sports proves especially difficult as men often dominate the industry, leading to significantly smaller endorsements amounts, anxiety over financial security. Black women in sports are rarely given their flowers and are mostly examined through a shallow lens, exalting their physique and physical appearance over their athletic ability and what they bring to the industry. On Tuesday it was revealed that Richardson would not be placed on the U.S. relay team, in hopes that the suspension would end in time to provide an opportunity to see the 21-year-old make her Olympic debut. https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1412538138778537990?s=20 Richardson's suspension also highlighted a necessary conversation around marijuana and the legalization of a drug that now is being marketed as a means of entrepreneurship for communities in states which have now legalized its usage. But it has not reversed a large part of the collective groupthink who still believe users should be criminalized, nor has it freed the thousands of Black community members who were jailed in response. Serena Williams recently announced she will not partake in the upcoming games and Simone Biles routinely faces questioning over her dominance in the field of gymnastics. Prior to the announcement regarding Richardson, ESPN announced Malika Andrews, a Black reporter for the network, would be the sideline reporter during the 2021 NBA Finals, booting Rachel Nichols, who is white, from her position. Nichols, who regularly hosts the "The Jump," replaced long-standing reporter Doris Burke during sideline coverage of the 2020 NBA Finals. https://twitter.com/FOS/status/1412450213692940295?s=20 Late last week a recording of Nichols expressing frustration over her colleague Maria Taylor, became a viral story for The New York Times. In the audio from last year, Nichols can be heard "venting" to Adam Mendelsohn, an adviser to LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul. Mendelsohn warned Nichols that she should move with caution at ESPN, labeling the network a “snake pit." In response, Nichols took aim at Taylor, mentioning her grievance over the network selecting Taylor as the face of the NBA Finals lineup on "The Jump." Nichols went on to say that Taylor was offered the job because the network was "feeling pressure" over its diversity woes. While Nichols apologized after the story took off, her comments helped to pit women against women in a field that is already difficult to break through, irrespective of race. It will be difficult for Taylor and Andrews to gain the respect of some followers as they will try to maintain it as an affirmative action hire, like Nichols originally did, instead of weighing the women on their journalistic standards and sports knowledge. The Richardson and ESPN controversies were just two of the many-layered stories that emerged this week, where Black women are routinely targeted for their flair, athleticism, and ability in the world of sports.

Black Classical Symphony Orchestra To Make History At Carnegie Hall  was originally published on newsone.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close