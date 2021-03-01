It’s Lit and Under Surveillance: Travis Scott Under Investigation For Allegedly Breaking COVID Rules

Travis Scott may be known for his eclectic and rare merchandise, but it was his recent rollout that has authorities examining the event closely.

According to published reports, Cactus Jack is currently being investigated after he held a surprise event in Los Angeles for the release of his merch collection that accompanies his “Utopia in Dystopia” i-D cover shot by Spike Jonze and the city revealed that the event, that is accused of possibly breaking COVID-19 gathering rules.

Authorities state that La Flame and his team are now being investigated for the gathering that caused a major disturbance in West Hollywood after he and his team reportedly did not go through the process of getting a permit for the event from the Los Angeles Department of Public Works, who is also taking a closer look to see if the gathering broke COVID-19 restrictions. The DPW is now discussing with the City Attorney’s office on potential fines for illegal non-essential events that seemingly disregarded social distancing efforts.

While Travis Scott has not publicly commented on the matter, in the i-D interview with Robert Rodriguez, La Flame offered insight into what’s happening with his highly anticipated album, Utopia, and where he’s hoping to take fans next.

“I never tell people this, and I’m probably going to keep it a secret still, but I’m working with some new people, and I’m just trying to expand the sound,” Travis Scott said. “I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really. That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range.”

Although the Houston-bred MC may be wanting to take fans to the next level with his new project and merchandise when it comes to who will possibly going to be featured on the long-awaited project, Scott admitted to fans that he has been working with artists that he’s never collaborated with in the past. One different and unique element that Travis has implemented with the Utopia rollout is the fact that the H-Town rapper appears to be handing out chains designed by Eliantte and Takashi Murakami to those who collaborate with him on the album.

Even though the Murakami design was not commissioned by the artist himself, Travis was reported to have approached the jeweler with a project to ice out his squad with similar chains. In the last few weeks, we’ve seen a few artists, including Roddy Ricch and Young Thug, appear with the diamond-encrusted piece around their necks.

Travis Scott is reportedly giving out chains to each of the artists he collaborates with on his upcoming album “Utopia”. Roddy Ricch and Young Thug have already been spotted with them on👀👀 Who else do you want to see on Travis’ album?? pic.twitter.com/QEuDIwUQf9 — On Thin Ice (@OnnThinIce) February 28, 2021

Check out the video from Travis Scott’s surprise pop-up below.

