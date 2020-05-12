Don’t Forget: Andre Harrell Had “Genius Rap” Bars [Video]

Famed record executive Andre Harrell made an impact on this industry that will be felt for a lifetime. Founder of Uptown Records who’s roster was a who’s who in R&B and Hip included Heavy D., Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Al B. Sure! and more. His success in music led to securing a multimedia deal, which involved film and television productions. The deal led to the FOX television show “New York Undercover” starring Malik Yoba and Michael DeLorenzo and “Strictly Business” with comedian Tommy Davidson and a young Halle Berry.

His biggest find might have been the discovery of Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs. Combs would go on to executive produce Mary J. Blige’s debut album “What’s The 411” and the classic “My Life” and discover the late Notorious B.I.G.

CLICK BELOW TO LISTEN TO THE MAJIC MINI CONCERT HONORING ANDRE HARRELL

Which all of his success, many forget that Harrell was an artist in his own right. Harrell, along with Alonzo Brown combined to form the duo “Dr. Jeckyll & Mr. Hyde.” The group was different than some of their rap contemporaries, choosing a more corporate styling of gear instead of the Hip-Hop style of the 80s. The group released their one and only album “The Champagne of Rap” in 1985 but their biggest hit came in 1981 with the song “Genius Rap.” The song would use a snippet of the Tom Tom Club’s “Genius Of Love” which would become a sample staple in HipHop and R&B.

READ: Andre Harrell, Uptown Records Founder And Mentor To Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Dies At 59

Unfortunately, Harrell passed away on Friday, May 8th. While we have lost an icon, his music and impact on the culture will live forever. Check out Dr. Jeckyll & Mr. Hyde’s “Genius Of Rap” below.

RELATED: Andre Harrell’s Ten Favorite New Jack Swing Jams

RELATED: Music World Mourns Loss Of Uptown Records Founder Andre Harrell