One of the culture’s most influential movements is about to get their story properly told. A project based on Uptown Records is on the way.

Deadline is confirming that BET Networks has given green light to a miniseries on the record label that birth the careers of Jodeci and Mary J. Blige. According to the story Uptown will be a three part originally scripted show that will highlight the inner workings of Andre Harrell’s brain child. Jesse Collins Entertainment (The New Edition Story, The Bobby Brown Story) will be in charge of production.

Harrell detailed his enthusiasm in a formal statement. “I am thrilled to partner with BET Networks and Jesse Collins Entertainment to share my story, the rise of Uptown Records and successful black entrepreneurship, and the management and cultivation of some of the most iconic artists to come out of the late 80s and 90s hip hop, R&B, and soul music era,” he stated.

Uptown Records not only produced several classic albums but is credited for popularizing the New Jack Swing sound, a style that merged R&B and Hip-Hop together. Diddy FKA Puff Daddy got his professional start as an intern at the company where he quickly rose up the ranks as a the hottest A&R in the music industry.

Uptown is scheduled to air on BET Networks in 2020.

BET Is Developing A Miniseries On Andre Harrell’s Uptown Records was originally published on hiphopwired.com

