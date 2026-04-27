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Earthquake Talks ‘Bedridden,’ DC Roots & Comedy Legacy

Earthquake Talks ‘Bedridden,’ DC Roots & Comedy Legacy

Comedian Earthquake joins Vic Jagger to talk his new film Bedridden, representing Southeast D.C., and staying relevant after decades in comedy.

Published on April 27, 2026

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Earthquake

When it comes to legends in comedy, Earthquake has long secured his place—and he’s still evolving. During a lively interview with Vic Jagger on Majic 102.3, the D.C. native opened up about three major topics: his new film Bedridden, his deep-rooted connection to Southeast Washington, and his lasting impact in comedy.

Earthquake stars in Bedridden, a film that blends humor with a deeper message about life, priorities, and accountability. In the movie, he plays Frank, a successful businessman whose life takes a sudden turn after becoming paralyzed. The story unfolds as a cautionary tale about allowing career and material success to overshadow humanity and relationships. “Sometimes you need a wake-up call,” he explained, noting how the film explores family dynamics, hidden truths, and emotional reckonings—especially in moments like funerals or reunions where “everything comes out.”

The project marks a major milestone for Earthquake, as it’s his first starring role in a film. He shared how meaningful it is to premiere the movie in his hometown, calling it a full-circle moment. The film, which also features actors like Darrin Henson (if Daniel Rollins intended, we can adjust) and a strong ensemble cast, is now available on Amazon Prime Videofor wider audiences.

Beyond the film, Earthquake emphasized how important it is to represent Southeast D.C. in everything he does. Despite traveling the world and performing on countless stages, he remains loyal to where he came from. He encouraged others from the city to expand their horizons while still embracing their roots. “There’s no city like D.C.,” he said proudly.

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