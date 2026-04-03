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Win Tickets to the R&B Experience + $100 ZIPS Cleaners Gift Card!

Win Tickets to the R&B Experience + $100 ZIPS Cleaners Gift Card!

We’re sending you to the R&B Music Experience Legacy Series at Capital One Arena—and giving you a $100 ZIPS Cleaner gift card so you can pull up looking your absolute best for a night filled with over 30 years of R&B hits and iconic performances.

Published on April 3, 2026

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Win Tickets to the R&B Experience

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the R&B Music Experience Legacy Series at Capital One Arena, where decades of iconic R&B hits come together on one stage. Featuring Tank, SWV, Tamar Braxton, Ginuwine, Silk, Lloyd and H-Town, this unforgettable night will take you through over 30 years of classic music.

PLUS, you’ll receive a $100 ZIPS Cleaner gift card to make sure you step out fresh and ready for the show. Don’t miss your chance to win!

REGISTER BELOW!


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