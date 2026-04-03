Win Tickets to the R&B Experience + $100 ZIPS Cleaners Gift Card!

Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the R&B Music Experience Legacy Series at Capital One Arena, where decades of iconic R&B hits come together on one stage. Featuring Tank, SWV, Tamar Braxton, Ginuwine, Silk, Lloyd and H-Town, this unforgettable night will take you through over 30 years of classic music.



PLUS, you’ll receive a $100 ZIPS Cleaner gift card to make sure you step out fresh and ready for the show. Don’t miss your chance to win!

REGISTER BELOW!



