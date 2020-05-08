Andre Harrell’s Ten Favorite New Jack Swing Jams

Andre Harrell is a living legend in the entertainment industry.

He’s responsible for the careers of many of today’s largest stars including Mary J. Blige and Diddy, who was once Harrell’s intern.

In the late 1980s, Harrell founded Uptown Records whose acts included Heavy D & The Boyz, Guy, Jodeci, and Blige. The label was known for being at the forefront of the New Jack Swing movement, pumping out hit after hit.

We asked Andre to give us his ten favorite New Jack Swing songs. Here are his picks:

Entouch “II Hype”

Keith Sweat “I Want Her”

Guy “Groove Me”

Jeff Redd “You Called And Told Me”

Troop “Spread My Wings”

Bobby Brown “Don’t Be Cruel”

Johnny Kemp “Just Got Paid”

Wreckx N Effect “New Jack Swing”

Christopher Williams “I’m Dreamin'”

Al B. Sure! “Nite N Day”

What are your favorite jams from the New Jack Swing era???? Let us know in the comments!

