ROAD TO ROOTS PICNIC: Win Your 2026 Festival Getaway

MAJIC is sending listeners to the 2026 Roots Picnic for an unforgettable experience filled with music, culture, and good vibes. This is your chance to win 2-Day VIP tickets, hotel stay, and Amtrak ride to The Roots Picnic 2026!

It’s time to turn your festival dreams into reality with a ticket getaway to one of the most anticipated events of the year. Enter now by texting ROOTS to 24042 for your opportunity to win. Don’t miss out!

REGISTER FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN BELOW!





