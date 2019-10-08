For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Adidas By Stella McCartney Launches Post-Mastectomy Bra

In time for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Adidas has launched a new sports bra for women who have undergone a mastectomy.

Designed by famous designer Stella McCartney, the brand’s first Post-Mastectomy Sports Bra has been created to empower breast cancer survivors to introduce sport and fitness back into their lives, Adidas wrote in a press release.

“With the Post-Mastectomy Sports Bra, I really wanted to encourage women to take care of their health through wellness and self-care. This bra allows us to support recovering patients through the next phase of their journey, and hopefully give them the confidence to get back into training. It has a cool and modern look that will help motivate the wearer, as well as assuring them, they are not [the] odd one out in the gym,” explained McCartney, whose mother died of the disease in 1998.

The model used in the campaign is Black British boxer and breast cancer survivor, Michele Aboro.

“After my surgery, I felt lost. As a professional athlete, I was used to relying on my body but after my mastectomy, I started to lose belief in myself and how my body would react. When I was ready to get back into fitness, I couldn’t find a sports bra that didn’t require being pulled over my head or lacked in support. Now I wear the Post-Mastectomy Sports Bra every time I train – it is comfortable and supportive and has helped me build back my confidence to get back into the game,” the mother and mentor explained.

The bra, which costs $69, has a front-closure zipper, inner pockets with removable pads, and adjustable straps. In addition, the seams were all placed specifically around the arms to “reduce discomfort and irritation to areas of the skin prone to sensitivity due to surgical scarring.”

It comes in two colors: Pink and black.

Listen, this type of bra is definitely needed. Bravo Adidas!

Buy the bra here.

Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors 11 photos Launch gallery Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors 1. Richard Roundtree was diagnosed with a rare male breast cancer in ’93 and underwent a double mastectomy at age 61. Source: 1 of 11 2. Angelina Jolie tested positive for the breast cancer gene BRCA1 in 2014. As a result she had a double mastectomy. Source: 2 of 11 3. Robin Roberts was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and returned to work a month after surgery & chemo. (AP) Source: 3 of 11 4. Patti LaBelle was diagnosed in 2005 and is cancer-free today. (Photo: AP) Source: 4 of 11 5. Hoda Kotb was diagnosed in 2006 and underwent a mastectomy & reconstructive surgery. She is now cancer-free. (AP) Source: 5 of 11 6. Fashion designer Betsy Johnson was diagnosed in 2002 is now cancer-free. (Photo: AP) Source: 6 of 11 7. Almost 8 years ago, Vanessa Bell Calloway had a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery on her right breast on October 26. (PR) Source: 7 of 11 8. Rene Syler chose to have a preventive mastectomy due to carrying the breast cancer gene. She is cancer-free today and happy. (PR) Source: 8 of 11 9. Cynthia Nixon of Sex & the City fame was diagnosed in 2006. She had a lumpectomy and radiation and is now cancer-free. Source: 9 of 11 10. Actress and civil leader Ruby Dee was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1970. 47 years later and she hasn’t let her beat her down. (PR) Source: 10 of 11 11. Motivational speaker Bershan Shaw at age 33 was diagnosed with breast cancer and got through it. Two years later the cancer came back as a stage 4 diagnose, but she worked really hard and beat it then too. Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors Celebrating Breast Cancer Survivors October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

