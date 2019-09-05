CLOSE
Radio One Originals
HomeRadio One Originals

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 1, Terri Lee Freeman & The National Civil Rights Museum

SpeakHER Podcast

Source: iOne Creative Services

Welcome to Season 3 of the SpeakHER podcast! This season is specifically dedicated to highlighting the women of SpeakHER50, a joint project between MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful which aims to honor 50 dynamic Black women/femmes in the fields of politics, social justice and advocacy.

For episode 1 we sat down with Terri Lee Freeman, president of the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, to talk about what role should museums play when it comes to archiving the work of activists and social justice advocates in the current ever-changing political landscape.

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 1, Terri Lee Freeman & The National Civil Rights Museum was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
Congratulations! ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Melody Holt…
 9 hours ago
09.06.19
12 items
Joke’s On Trump: Why #SharpiePresident Is Trending On…
 17 hours ago
09.06.19
Nicki Minaj Suggests She’s Retiring From Rap To…
 19 hours ago
09.06.19
Tamela Mann Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss Following…
 22 hours ago
09.06.19
Actor Hosea Chanchez Reveals He Was Sexually Abused…
 22 hours ago
09.06.19
Buku Abi, R. Kelly’s Daughter Has No Relationship…
 22 hours ago
09.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close