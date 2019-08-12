Maryland State Police are investigating a trooper’s actions of ripping out a driver’s and pulling the driver out of the car.

The incident happened in Calvert County during a traffic stop on May 7, but the driver released the recording last week.

The driver, Ray Harris Jr., was arrested and spent eight hours in jail. He was charged with failing to obey a lawful order, but the charge has since been dropped.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Maryland State Trooper Rips Out A Driver’s Window During Traffic Stop was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: