CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Maryland State Trooper Rips Out A Driver’s Window During Traffic Stop

SLUG: ME-Brushfire DATE: 03.15.2006 CREDIT: Kevin Clark/The Washington Post Brandywine, MD NEG. #: S

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Maryland State Police are investigating a trooper’s actions of ripping out a driver’s and pulling the driver out of the car.

The incident happened in Calvert County during a traffic stop on May 7, but the driver released the recording last week.

The driver, Ray Harris Jr., was arrested and spent eight hours in jail. He was charged with failing to obey a lawful order, but the charge has since been dropped.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Maryland State Trooper Rips Out A Driver’s Window During Traffic Stop was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
[Photos] Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
Behind The Majic With Donnie Simpson & After 7 [Presented By Boost Mobile]
27 photos
Videos
Latest
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 13 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 20 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 1 day ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Dwight Howard Confirms Engagement To 21-Year-Old Te’a Cooper
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close