The Best (& Worst) Dressed Men at The 2022 Met Gala

The most photographed fashion event in the world has finally come to a close.

Met Gala 2022 is behind us, but the looks –both good and bad– will be talked about endlessly for the next few days, and others will be imprinted in pop culture as hilarious memes. Each year the gala is given a theme that celebrities often don’t follow, and this year’s was “Gilded Glamor and White Tie.” Many thought it was out of touch since the Gilded era represented a time in the late 1800s that saw the United States see immense success due to industrialization. Yet, we’re currently in a time of inflation and a seemingly never-ending pandemic.

Still, celebs and their famous and rich friends showed up at the party –which costs $35,000 a ticket– to rock some of the most head-scratching outfits we’ve seen in a long time. The event had everything, whether you’re here for outlandish outfits or classic wares.

Check out some of the best and worst outfits at the 2022 Met Gala below:

