Sybil Wilkes 'What You Need To Know' Order to Strengthen Gun Background Checks — Marion Cuthbert — EPA to Limit Toxic

1. President Takes Aim at Enforcing Gun Laws Source:Radio One Digital What You Need to Know: During his west coast trip, President Biden visited the scene of one of the country’s 110 mass shootings that have taken place this year. Mr. Biden traveled to Monterey Park, California where a gunman killed 11 people and wounded 20, as locals celebrated the Lunar New Year in January. He also met with victims and family members affected by the mass shooting. The president signed an Executive Order, in an effort to expand and strengthen gun laws already on the books, such as background checks.

2. Happy Birthday to Writer and Activist Marion Cuthbert WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Today in Women’s History Month, we celebrate the birth of writer and activist Marion Cuthbert. Cuthbert was part of the creation of the National Association of College Women, “an organization aimed at developing leadership among Black women graduates of accredited liberal arts colleges and universities.” At the time, Cuthbert and other Black women who had graduated from college struggled to find professional work because of their race. Cuthbert worked as a leader in the fight against discrimination in higher education and created programs to teach leadership skills to other Black women.

3. EPA to Limit Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’ in Drinking Water Source:Getty What You Need to Know: The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed the first federal limits on harmful “forever chemicals” in drinking water, a long-awaited protection the agency said will save thousands of lives and prevent serious illnesses, including cancer. The plan would limit toxic PFAS chemicals to the lowest level that tests can detect. PFAS, or per and polyfluorinated substances, are a group of compounds that are widespread, dangerous, and expensive to remove from water. They don’t degrade in the environment and are linked to a broad range of health issues, including low birth weight and kidney cancer.

4. A woman holds a Pride flag during the vigil… Source:Getty WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KWYN TOWNSEND RILEY What You Need to Know: A bill that would ban health care for transgender minors in West Virginia is headed to the desk of Governor Jim Justice. West Virginia is estimated to have more transgender youth per capita than any other state. Lawmakers in West Virginia and other states advancing bans on transgender health care for youth and young adults often characterize gender-affirming treatments as medically unproven and a symptom of “woke” culture. However, every major medical organization supports gender-affirming care for youths. This includes the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Psychiatric Association.