Racist White Woman KKKathy Jenkins Said She’s Sorry & Isn’t Racist, Just “Blacked Out”

If you’re racist—you are who you are. Case in point, the woman who went viral after proclaiming she was Team KKK while beefing with Black Lives Matter supporters has apologized, and claims she isn’t actually racist.

However, her story has more holes in it than Klan pillowcases.

The alleged Kontrite Karen in question’s actual name is Kathy Jenkins, who was infamously caught on video bigging up her “KKK beliefs” and insisting she would teach her grandchildren to hate you all. The “you” being Black people and she made the statement on Sunday (June 21) in Branson, MO, where she was kicking it, draped in a Confederate flag, outside a Dixie Outfitters store that Black Lives Matter supporters were protesting.

“I will teach my grandkids to hate you all” pic.twitter.com/f2IO0awyjg — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 22, 2020

And a few days later, Jenkins has apologized, after reportedly being fired from her job and run out of town, allegedly.

Jenkins called into the KOLR10 newsroom, from an undisclosed location to say sorry and detail her struggle.

“I was chanting Black Lives Matter… and that’s not even on video,” she told KOLR10 a few days later. “It’s like I blacked out. I don’t even remember.”

Nice choice of words there. Also, she blacked out and just happened to get racist? That’s just the start of the audacity.

Jenkins claims she was hanging out on the opposite side of the street when someone came up to her and handed her a Confederate flag, which she claims she was unaware of its history. She always thought it was about “unity” but she has been learning about it the last few days.

Right. By the way, the Union won, the traitor Confederates lost, and the slaves were freed.

According to Jenkins, the whole teach the babies to be racists thing was a reaction to being confronted. She added, “I hadn’t said anything until they came into my face…It’s like I blacked out. I don’t even remember saying half the stuff that I said.”

Jenkins even said she was actually mocking the KKK because “she don’t like being called a racist.”

You don’t have to like it, but the video evidence proves you are who you are. But now, since she got caught, she’s sorry.

“I mean, if it would help for me to stand with Black Lives Matter, I absolutely would do that,” she said.

Yeah, we’re good.

Also, Twitter has been collecting the receipts (they found her now-former place of employment and Facebook), and KKKathy Jenkins is looking like a co-captain on Team Racist and Lie On Everything.

See more below.

This is #KathyJenkins sitting in the bed of a “stranger’s” truck holding a confederate “unity” flag that she didn’t know was divisive. Her daughter who took to FB to say her mom ISN’T a racist, referenced “N*gger music” in one of HER FB posts. So yeah, no one believes you Kath. https://t.co/4aFtGFyRIp — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 25, 2020

Racist White Woman KKKathy Jenkins Said She’s Sorry & Isn’t Racist, Just “Blacked Out” was originally published on hiphopwired.com