Pearl Thusi Puts The Queen In Netflix’s ‘Queen Sono’

Pearl Thusi is about to become a household name. The gorgeous actress, who captured our attention in her role in Quantico, is now Netflix’s leading lady in their new action-packed series Queen Sono.

“Thusi stars in the title role as an unconventional spy working for an undercover South African agency devoted to protecting the people of Africa,” says the official press release for the series which is currently available on the streaming platform.

But if you already follow Thusi on social media, you know she’s been killing the game for a while now and is a pretty big deal in Africa. The actress, model and philanthropist is one Africa’s biggest stars on the big screen and on the fashion scene. See some of her best looks when you keep scrolling.

