Oscars: The 2021 Academy Awards Have Been Announced & Twitter Reacts

The 2021 Academy Awards nominations have been announced and, as usual, a number of expected names are present along with several surprises. Adding to this long tradition of discussion regarding the deserving nominees are some of the glaring omissions made, sparking chatter and discussion on Twitter shortly after the list went wide.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced the nominees from the United Kingdom early Monday morning (March 15), and it has been noted by several news outlets that the film Mank leads all with 10 nominations. The film, starring the talented Gary Oldman as Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, has been a hit with critics and is up for Best Picture and director David Fincher is up for Best Director.

One of the surprise announcements of the morning includes Shaka King’s Judas & The Black Messiah nominated for Best Picture, along with the late Chadwick Boseman nominated for Best Actor for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Continuing to raise the bar for Black excellence, Viola Davis and Andra Day were both given Best Actress nods for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and The United States vs. Billie Holiday respectively.

In an interesting turn of events, both Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield gained Best Supporting Actor nominations for their roles in the aforementioned Judas & The Black Messiah. Leslie Odom Jr. also gained a nod for his role as Sam Cooke in Regina King’s One Night In Miami, which also gained an Adapted Screenplay nod and Song nomination for “Speak Now.”

Judas & The Black Messiah is also up for Best Screenplay, while Soul was nominated for Best Animated Feature. John David Washington didn’t get any looks for his role in Tenet, but the film is up for Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects.

Snubs are the order of the day with award shows and that was no different in 2021, with Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods nominated just once for Score. In the Documentary category, some are saying that All In: The Fight For Democracy should have gained votes from the Academy to get a nod. In addition, Janelle Monáe’s “Turntables” from All In also didn’t get a look.

The 93rd Academy Awards will air on Sunday, April 25 at 8 PM EST on ABC and will be hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.

Twitter has chimed in with their thoughts and reactions to the 2021 Academy Awards nominations, and we’ve got them listed out below.

