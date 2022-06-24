CLOSE
Twitter is buzzing about Thursday night’s Verzuz between Omarion and Mario but it has nothing to do with the music.
Watermelon stole the show when Omarion and his brother O’Ryan decided to do a live demonstration of the Watermelon Challenge in the middle of the show. Checkout twitter’s reactions below…
Omarion & Brother O’Ryan Eat Watermelon During Verzuz [Watch] was originally published on kysdc.com