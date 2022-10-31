NBA Players 2022 Halloween Costumes [Photos]

It’s always a good time on Halloween in the NBA! Players throughout the league love to join in on the holiday fun and give us a show on and off the court. Here’s some of the best costumes that hit the arenas around the league this year by some of your favorite NBA players…

1. Bradley Beal & Family as The Flinestones Bradley Beal represented for the Wizards as the entire Beal family dressed up as The Flinestones. Brad of course as Fred, his wife Kamiah as Wilma, their sons Duece and Braylon were Bam Bam and their new baby Braxton was dino.

2. Mystics’ Myisha Hines-Allen as Wizards’ Corey Kispert Keeping it in D.C., Mystics’ Myisha Hines-Allen showed some love to her Wizard bro by dressing up as Corey Kispert! This is what we mean by #DCFamily!

3. John Wall as Miles Logan in Blue Steak Former Wizard and new Clipper, John Wall nailed it with his Miles Logan from the film Blue Steak costume! Halloween is one of Wall’s favorite holidays and he never disappoints!

4. Chris Boucher as a Killer Clown Toronto Raptors’ Power Forward Chris Boucher and Assistant Coach Darico “Rico” Hines brought out their inner Killer Clown for this year’s Halloween festivities.

5. Grant Williams as Batman Boston Celtric’s Power Forward Grant Williams dressed up as Batman and he embodied the full character during his postgame presser.

6. Nikola Jokic aka The Joker as The Joker Did we expect anything else for Halloween then the Joker by The Joker…

7. Charlotte Hornets Freddy Krueger Prank Speaking of jokes, the Charlotte Hornets had fun pranking their players as they walked in the building for their Halloween. How would you have reacted?

8. The Houston Rockets Costume Parody The Houston Rockets also had some fun in creating these costume parodies for each of their players. Would you purchase of these?

9. The Sacramento Kings Costumes The Sacramento Kings remind us you’re never too old to dress up on Halloween!

10. Indiana Pacers as Young Trick-or-Treaters The Indiana Pacers literally took us back to our childhoods with their throwback pics of their team as young trick-or-treaters, so cute!

11. Montrezl Harrell as Jason Former Wizards and current Philly 76er Montrezl Harrell came to DC on Halloween as Jason.

12. Atlanta Hawks In The Halloween Spirit Atlanta Hawks’ Onyeka Okongwu understood the assignment with his joker mask, keep it simple but still leave an impact! Hawks guard Trae Young also brought it with his Black Panther costume. Continue to rest in peace Chadwick Boseman! Wakanda Forever!

13. Utah Jazz also brought the heat! The award for best team costumes has to go to the Utah Jazz!