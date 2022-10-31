Halloween Costumes That Maybe Shouldn’t Hit The Streets

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Alrighty! Halloween is finally here, and you know what that means!

Scary movies, candy, and fun parties are on and popping tonight! And of course, we cannot forget about the COSTUMES! Now, normally, most of y’all get it right. However, there are some costumes that should definitely stay in the drafts. Like… seriously.

Well, we have a roundup of the most ratchet, craziest (and some of them, NSFW) costumes that will have you looking twice, just to see if you are really seeing what you’re seeing. These costumes will make you turn heads. Now, whether that’s a good thing or not… we’ll leave that up to you.

Happy Halloween, Everybody!

