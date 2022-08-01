8 Black-Owned Brands To Check Out For National Black Business Month

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

National Black Business month is every month over here. However, August is the official month that such businesses are highlighted. Black entrepreneurs have been the backbone of this nation and still are. Black businesses have played an integral role in keeping this economy alive. Entrepreneurs like Madame C.J. Walker and Lisa Price have paved the way for other business owners of their hue to make their mark in this world, and they are doing just that.

There are plenty of brands to support during this month. Everything from fashion to health products by entrepreneurs of color are at your fingertips. And if you’d like to expand your shopping repertoire and explore more cultural brands you didn’t know existed, we’ve rounded up eight for you to check out.

In honor of National Black Business Month, consider patronizing one of these eight ethnic brands.

