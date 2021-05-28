Diddy Shared A #TBT Photo of Himself & Jennifer Lopez On The Gram, Twitter Says He Wants That Old Thing Back

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Diddy, aka Love, wants the world to remember that he and J.Lo were a thing.

On Thursday (May 27), Diddy decided to participate in #TBT on Instagram sharing a photo of himself and Jennifer Lopez during happier times while dating from 1999-2001.

Diddy’s possibly Ciroc or Deleon infused post comes on the heels of J.Lo “circling the block,” reportedly rekindling the passion between herself and ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck following her breakup with her now ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. TMZ reports Lopez and Affleck have been restarting their fires in a 10,000 square foot house in Miami. A source close to the situation says the couple is not trying to be secretive about linking back up.

Yes, we know it’s a lot to unpack.

The internet, of course, reacted to Diddy’s subtle savagery and believed the Hip-Hop mogul is trying to shoot his shot at Jenny from the block since it looks like she is giving exes all of her attention. Diddy was spotted leaving a heartfelt comment of support under one of J.Lo’s Instagram posts giving many the impression the actress/singer has been on his mind.

To make matters even more interesting, Lopez was also recently photographed with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Now granted, the two have children together, but hey, who knows what is going on.

Whatever the case, Diddy got the people talking, and if that was his mission, he executed it flawlessly by sharing one photo. You can peep the reactions to Diddy possibly wanting that old thang back in the gallery below.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

