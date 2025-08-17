Fresh off the Love Island USA finale, Olandria Carthen has been serving straight-up doll energy. The reality star recently visited New York City for a press trip and took the concrete jungle by storm.

From bold colors to fierce prints, Olandria ate up every look. And she did it while looking flawless, like a literal walking Barbie doll.

Get To Know Olandria Carthen – She Is The Moment

If you don’t already know Olandria, here’s why you probably should. The 27-year-old elevator sales specialist from Decatur, Alabama, is also a Tuskegee University grad.

She walked into the villa with Southern charm and realness, instantly giving heart, grace, and unapologetic style to Season 7. Fans quickly dubbed her the “Bama Barbie,” and it wasn’t just because of her looks – it was how she carved her lane and walked in her power.

Olandria’s Love Island journey had all the tea.

After a rocky Casa Amor chapter, she and Nic Vansteenberghe reunited in one of the season’s most fan-loved twists. Their connection—nicknamed “Nicolandria”—went from quiet friendship to undeniable chemistry. The two even went on a viral Disneyland date that quickly went viral. Off-screen, the two have only leaned in harder, calling their bond “unwritten” and brushing off skeptics with ease.

And now, as Olandria hits the NYC streets for press week – with Nic in tow – she’s showing us that her doll-like charm doesn’t dim once the show stops. Her skin is like chocolate porcelain, her makeup is pristine, and her outfits are perfection.

Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie

As she went from stop to stop, every sidewalk became her runway. Wearing designers like Sergio Hudson and Harbison Studio, styled by Matthew and Reginald Reisman for clothes, and Elizabeth Emandee and Ngozi Edeme on hair and beauty, Olandria slayed.

So, let’s get into five fits that had us gagged all week.

1. ’90s It Girl Barbie Olandria went pastel chic in a fitted lemon-yellow Sergio Hudson knit mini that hugged her curves. A matching belt cinched the waist, adding definition to the simple silhouette. The entire look oozed ’90s it girl. She accessorized with oversized pearl earrings, stacked white bangles, and a crisp white handbag, which made the look pop even more. White pointed pumps tied it all together. 2. Country Club Barbie Source:Getty Olandria looked like she stepped out of a Barbie dream house in a powder-blue collared romper with structured short sleeves and a gold-buckled belt cinching the waist. The crisp tailoring gave it a “Sunday” brunch at the country club vibe, while white pointed pumps kept it classic and clean. 3. The Baddie Barbie Source:Getty Before heading to Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Olandria brought all the edgy glam vibes. She wore a belted black velvet mini layered over an animal-print skirt that peeked out just enough to give dimension. But the real jaw-dropper was her strappy studded leather thigh-high boots. They are made for stepping on necks and slaying lewks. 4. Runway Model Barbie Drama, but make it Barbie. Olandria commanded attention in an electric-blue two-piece set from Harbison Studio. The ensemble featuring exaggerated puff sleeves on a tailored blouse and matching high-waisted mini shorts. The look was so flawlessly executed it looked straight off of the runway. Olandria’s coordinated matching satin pumps kept the look monochrome and powerful. 5. Colorful Vintage Barbie Source:Getty Olandria Carthen and Nic weren’t in NYC alone. Olandria’s fellow castmate and friend Chelley Bissainthe was also in the Big Apple showing off her versatile style – and Barbie vibes. See the two different takes on colorful fits. Chelley rocked a body-hugging mini dress while Olandria slayed in a mini A-line vintage Versace number.