Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, Normani, Busta Rhymes, Lil Nas X + More Memorable Moments From 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV brought all of the stars out to Brooklyn to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The MTV Video Music Awards is STILL one of the music industry’s biggest nights where you can expect some jaw-dropping moments that will have you talking at the virtual water cooler for days. This year’s iteration of the awards show geared towards the younger crowd left much to be desired, but there were still some memorable moments and performances.

Doja Cat, who is on one hell of a run, did double duty hosting and performing the awards show that went down in the heart of Brooklyn at the Barclay’s Center. You would think that the powers that be at MTV would have said, hey, let’s focus on Hip-Hop just a tad bit more for this edition of the VMAs since we are in BK, but instead all of the Hip-Hop acts were relegated outside where we only got a glimpse of their performances.

Instead, we were subjected to Madonna’s doctored cheeks, Justin Bieber dressed like he was inspired by the Unabomber, Machine Gun Kelly’s coronation as an “alternative music” star, and appearances of people like Cyndi Lauper and Tommie Lee, who the kids who watch MTV now to see Rob Dyrdek and the latest teen pregnancy drama have no clue who these icons are.

BUT, there were some moments we did appreciate like, Lil Nas X teaming up with Jack Harlow to use the VMAs stage to troll his haters (we are looking at you, Boosie) with a great performance of his hits singles “Industry Baby” and “Montero.”

Another Lil Nas X moment we deeply appreciated was him taking home Video of The Year for “Montero,” a big middle finger to the snowflakes who hated on the well-thought-out visual and accused him of leading some sort of “gay agenda.”

It was also a GREAT night for the ladies of the R&B genre. Chloe Bailey used the night to flex her new speaker thumping and TikTok jam “Have Mercy” while Normani took a page out of Janet Jackson’s book with some help from Teyana Taylor to perform her single “Wild Side.”

Busta Rhymes also graced the stage to remind the world when he is not dropping ridiculous rants about mask-wearing, he is still one of the best rappers in the game.

You can peep the rest of our favorite performances and moments in the gallery below.

