Cardi B warned Offset to be careful with her, but apparently, he didn’t heed her warning. After three years of marriage, Cardi B and her W.A.P are moving on.

Hollywood Unlocked broke the news, and multiple outlets have confirmed that Cardi B has filed court docs in the state of Georgia and is seeking a dissolution of her marriage to Offset. TMZ obtained the documents and is reporting that Cardi is seeking both primary physical and legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter Kulture. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also wants the Migos member to pay child support. The amount has not been revealed yet.

It indeed appears that Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in Fulton County, Georgia earlier today. The hearing is set for Nov 4, 2020. Wishing them both the best. pic.twitter.com/Cx24VptzbD — Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneLaw) September 15, 2020

The celebrity gossip site is also reporting that Cardi B stated in the docs that she and Offset are currently separated and “there are no prospects for reconciliation.”

Well damn.

The Bronx native also wants the “Clout” crafter to pay for her legal expenses as well. TMZ is also indicating there is definitely sounds like there is no prenup because Cardi is asking for “an equitable division of all marital assets.” The couple secretly wed back in 2017. The couple’s marriage was at one point very rocky because Offset couldn’t keep his manhood in his pants.

Cardi B at that time kicked the rapper to curb, but after plenty of begging, which included Offset crashing her set during Rolling Loud 2018, Cardi B eventually took him back. Cardi’s decision comes just days before the couple was going to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

Welp.

You know Twitter has thoughts on this. You can peep all of the reactions below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

It’s A Wrap: Cardi B & Her W.A.P. File For Divorce From Offset, Twitter Has Plenty of Thoughts was originally published on hiphopwired.com