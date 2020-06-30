If I know anything about my girl Angelica Ross, it’s that versatility is her game.
From playing Paige in the Emmy-nominated web series Her Story to our beloved Candy on Pose to Nurse Rita on American Horry Story: 1984, the actress can give you tear-ridden drama, sharp comedy and serious camp. (Sometimes all in the same role.)
The same can be said about her hair. Sis, can switch it up in an instant and still slay every step of the way! Here she with purple braids, one of my favorite looks on her, which let say, not just anyone can pull off. But Angelica does it flawlessly.
View this post on Instagram
“Strength is happiness. Strength is itself victory. In weakness and cowardice there is no happiness. When you wage a struggle, you might win or you might lose. But regardless of the short-term outcome, the very fact of your continuing to struggle is proof of your victory as a human being. A strong spirit, strong faith and strong prayer – developing these is victory and the world of Buddhahood.” —Daisaku Ikeda #NMRK #MissRoss #LikeAButterfly #BLM #GirlsLikeUs #TransIsBeautiful #TransIsSpiritual
Here is she serving at Paris Fashion Week at the Louis Vuitton show. You better come thru curls!
Love!
That’s just the beginning. So from buns to braids to blow-outs, here are some of Angelica’s best versatile hair looks:
Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Angelica Ross’ Voluminous Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Blonde Bombshell
I AM LOVING this new look for the queen!
2. Black Power Fro!Source:Courtesy of Louis Vuitton
Angelica told HelloBeautiful that she rocked her big afro in the Louis Vuitton campaign for the culture!