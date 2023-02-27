For Us, By Us
It’s time to hit the road for a new adventure but not sure where to stay? With so many platforms for housing these days, it’s always important for Black people to support Black people. Utilizing Black-owned businesses while in your own city, it’s also important while you travel!
Also See: International Baecation Inspo [Greece, Bali, Cape Town + More]
We have gathered eight Black-Owned Hotels across the United States of America that are great options to stay while you travel. Checkout the full list below along with their website for booking!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE:
- Porsha Williams Flaunts Her Bikini Body While Vacationing On Her Honeymoon
- HBCU Community To Take Over Barbados This Summer At FABA Fest
- Indonesia Bans Sex & Adultery For Unmarried Couples Traveling To Country
- Ava Duvernay’s ARRAY Releasing Partners Up With JetBlue To Launch An In-Flight Pop-Up Channel
- Fraudulent Fyre Festival Promoter Wants To Plan Another “Venture,” The Bahamas Says We Good
- Ms. Lauryn Hill Will Grace The Stage On The 2023 Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage ®!
- Metro Silver Line Now Available For Transportation To Dulles Airport
- What is Carnival? This Caribbean Festival Is More Than A Street Party
- Southwest Flight Attendants Protest Outside Of BWI Airport
- Tia Mowry Says Traveling Is A Priority For Herself And Her Family ‘When You Travel, You Grow, And You Learn’
8 Black-Owned U.S. Hotels You Should Know was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. The Ivy Hotel
Location: Baltimore, Maryland
Booking: https://www.theivybaltimore.com/
2. La Maison Midtown
Location: Houston, TX
Booking: https://www.lamaisonmidtown.com
3. Salamander Resort & Spa
Location: Middleton, Virginia
Booking: https://www.salamanderresort.com/
4. Akwaab Mansion
Locations: Brooklyn, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Poconos, Pennsylvania
Booking: https://www.akwaaba.com
5. Nopsi Hotel
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Booking: https://www.nopsihotel.com/
6. Six Acres Bed & Breakfast
Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Booking: https://sixacresbb.com/
7. Maison Dupuy
Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
Booking: https://maisondupuy.com
8. The Copper Door B&B
Location: Miami, FL
Booking: https://www.copperdoorbnb.com