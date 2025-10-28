Mardi Gras Meets Halloween on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
The 24th annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage kept the party going on Friday night (Day 6) as cruisers brought their A-game for the ‘Trick or Treat Meets Mardi Gras Night’ theme party. The ship’s promenade turned into a runway displaying cruiser’s creativity and a celebration marking the perfect blend of Halloween chills and New Orleans thrills.
Creativity was on full display as guests showed up and showed out in some of the most elaborate and inventive costumes seen on the high seas. From spooky ghouls and goblins to dazzling Mardi Gras kings and queens, every outfit told a story. The energy was electric as cruisers admired each other’s incredible efforts, snapping photos and sharing laughs. You could feel the community spirit and shared joy in the air.
The night’s excitement peaked at the stroke of midnight with a spectacular parade. Led by the ever-stylish Silver Fox Squad and the lively Cruise Director Cookie, a massive procession of costumed partygoers marched through the ship.
The parade route was a festival of its own, with candy and colorful Mardi Gras beads being tossed to cheering onlookers, creating a true Bourbon Street atmosphere.
The procession snaked its way down to one of the ship’s main lounges, where the party was just getting started. The celebration continued for hours, with music pumping and the dance floor packed well into Saturday morning. It was a night that perfectly captured the essence of the Fantastic Voyage: a non-stop party with a purpose, filled with culture, community, and unforgettable moments.
RELATED STORIES:
Everything That Happened Day 1 of The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage
From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025
Check out more from the sixth night on The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage below
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruiser Dressed Up as a Breathalizer
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruiser Dressed Up as the King from Coming to America
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Parade the Promenade
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up as Chuckie Twins
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up as Wizard of Oz Characters
An Ariel View of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Trick or Treat Meets Mardi Gras Night Party
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up as Mr & Mrs. Pennywise
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up as an Egyptian Queen
Ladies on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up
Cookie, our Cruise Director, Partying with Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up
A Party Unlike Any Other!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Mardi Gras Meets Halloween on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage was originally published on blackamericaweb.com