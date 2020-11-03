5 Times Ella Mai Went From Comfortable To Chic

Ella Mai’s comfort game is on lock. But every now and then, she likes to switch it up to a pair of heels and a fancy, fashionable frock. What I love most about this amazing vocalist is her authenticity. Both her music and her style are true to who she is as an artist. Her tomboy swag mixed with her sultry voice make her one of those artists you want to get to know.

Over the last couple of years, Ella has been dominating most of music. At one point, her songs were the most remixed hits on the radio. With such raw, rugged talent, it’s great to see her not buy into the hype that comes with being a public figure.

As she evolves into R&B’s latest superstar, it’s exciting to witness her ever-fluctuating fashion choices. From comfortable and cute to red carpet chic, we’re taking a look at 5 times Ella Mai did both.

ELLA MAI AT THE PRE-GRAMMY GALA, 2020 Source:Getty Ella Mai attended the Pre-Grammy Gala and the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs event at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020. The singer gave us some leg action in a black asymmetrical dress with a matching black tuxedo jacket. When Ella Mai performs, she usually wears something very sporty and comfortable. This look is a huge alternative to her usual red carpet looks. What I love about her switch up game is she always remains true to herself. She keeps things simple and pulled together. There are no over-the-top wigs, no ultra-glamorous makeup, and no dress that is completely out of her comfort zone. Ella Mai's personality is more low key, so the over the top glamour may be too overwhelming for her. Opting for timeless pieces, classic makeup looks, and less manipulated hairstyles, elevates her look without changing her character. Her stylists know how to work with her in a way that has her step outside of her comfort zone and make a bold statement through fashion.

ELLA MAI AT THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020 Source:Getty Ella Mai attended the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The songbird wowed in a classic red Armani gown. The strapless dress featured a thigh-high slit with ruffled detailing on the side. She partnered the look with Stuart Weitzman shoes and jewelry by Harry Kotlar and Yvan Tufenkjian. This is another look that shows off Ella Mai's seamless transition from comfortable chic, to timeless fashion. Her style team's minimalist approach to her red carpet looks is so on point. The bold red color was a good choice for the singer because it doesn't wash her out. For makeup, Ella Mai wore a subtle red eyeshadow that really highlighted her look. Her hair was pulled back into a simple bun that highlighted her beautiful face. The Grammy Awards is a monumental night in music. Most musicians strive for recognition by the Recording Academy. For 2020, Ella Mai received nominations for Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical for Ella Mai. In 2019, she won the Best R&B Song category for her song "Boo'd Up".

3. ELLA MAI AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty I am obsessed with Ella Mai’s look for the 2018 American Music Awards. The singer traded in her sweats for a mint green custom Sergio Hudson suit. She paired the look with a Colette choker and ring as well as a Stefere diamond ear cuff. My favorite part of this ensemble is the hair. She went for a simple half up and half down low ponytail. Between the hair, makeup, suit, and accessories, this look was styled to perfection. Up until this point, Ella Mai was new to the major red carpet musical events scene. This was her first time attending the American Music Awards. As a newcomer, she got to sing her hit song “Boo’d Up” on stage. She was also nominated for Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B and Favorite Song – Soul/R&B.

4. ELLA MAI AT HER ALBUM RELEASE PARTY, 2018 Source:Getty Monochrome realness. Ella Mai gave Missy Elliott vibes at her Album Release Event in an army green matching set. This is more of an accurate depiction of her style. Ella Mai loves her sneakers, oversized clothing, and less manipulated hair styles. The introverted musician’s tomboy swag is very cute. She dresses similar to artists like Teyana Taylor who rely on more of an adrogynous look. I’m in love with this laid back ensemble for such an important event. You can tell that Ella Mai’s focus is on her craft and not a best dressed list. That’s not to say her looks aren’t note-worthy, but she’s not the type of gal to peruse through a closet full of bodycon dresses to find her outfit of the night. It is a nice balance to other artists who put on a show through fashion.