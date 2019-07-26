CLOSE
HomePhotos

15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don From ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’

Posted July 26, 2019

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 15, 2019

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Black Ink Crew: Chicago’s Bishop Don was once a f*ck boi, but he has since turned around his cheating ways and become a devoted man to his wife and children. Don began pursuing his acting career last season and brought his big back and beard to the production Asunder The Series.

When he isn’t on the stage, he’s managing the tattoo shop in Chicago and keeping his body in tip-top shape. Did we mention his body? Ok keep scrolling…

15 Photos Of Big-Backed & Bearded Bishop Don From ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
7 items
7 Times Viola Davis Gave Us First Lady…
 15 hours ago
08.27.19
15 items
Richard Pryor Allegedly Put Out Hit On Paul…
 17 hours ago
08.27.19
Roland Martin Talks To Former NFL Star Brian…
 24 hours ago
08.27.19
Melvin Crispell III Wins Season 9 Of ‘BET…
 2 days ago
08.26.19
People Weren’t Too Pleased That Rihanna Will Honor…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
“I’ve Done It Twice” Angela Bassett Reveals She’s…
 5 days ago
08.23.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close