Saturday October 15th Spirit of Praise is back live in person!! Zacardi Cortez, Isabel Davis, Ricky Dillard, James Fortune, JJ Hairston and Pastor Mike Jr. will all be performing live at Reid Temple A.M.E. in Glenn Dale, Maryland at 7pm. Listen to the songs in the gallery below for a sneak peek of what to except at this year’s show!
Take a look at last year’s show here:
See Who’s Performing At The 14th Annual Spirit of Praise! was originally published on praisedc.com