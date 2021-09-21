Back To Events

The Policy Landscape and What’s at Stake for Black communities and Reproductive Justice

Add to Calendar
In Our Own Voice - The Policy Landscape: What’s at Stake.
  • Date/time: September 27th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Facebook, YouTube, MajicDC.com and BlackRJ.org
  • Web: More Info
Majic Listen Live Banner

On Monday, Sept. 27, 7-8 PM EST, MAJIC 102.3/92.7 FM will host “In Our Own Voice’s 7th Annual Reproductive Justice Week of Action” (RJWOA) Virtual Event on MAJIC DC’s Facebook Page, YouTube , MYMAJICDC.COM and BLACKRJ.ORG

Learn about the Black Reproductive Justice Policy Agenda, the current political landscape for Black women, and ways to get involved during RJWOA. #RJWOA21 #HEAROURVOICES

 

 

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close