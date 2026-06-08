Join IGOAKA for The Abundance She Inherits: Mental Health Is Wealth

Financial wellness is about more than dollars and cents—it can also have a significant impact on mental and emotional well-being. That’s the focus of The Abundance She Inherits: Mental Health Is Wealth, a free community panel discussion taking place on Saturday, June 20, in Prince George’s County.

Hosted by IGOAKA, the event will bring together community members and experts to discuss the often-overlooked relationship between financial trauma and mental health. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn how financial stress can affect emotional wellness, explore pathways toward healing and recovery, and gain practical tools for developing a healthier relationship with money.

The discussion will cover topics such as overcoming financial anxiety, breaking cycles of financial hardship, building financial confidence, and accessing resources that support both economic and emotional well-being. Organizers hope the event will empower participants with actionable strategies that can help improve their overall quality of life.

“The Abundance She Inherits: Mental Health Is Wealth” is designed to create a supportive space where honest conversations can take place around the challenges many individuals and families face when navigating financial uncertainty. By addressing both mental and financial wellness together, the event aims to promote holistic healing and long-term stability.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Ivy Youth & Family Center, located at 6118 Walton Avenue in Suitland, Maryland. Admission is free and open to the public.

Community members interested in attending can register online at iccpgc.org/events. For additional information, email mentalhealth@igoaka.org.

Whether you’re looking for resources, support, or simply a better understanding of how financial experiences can shape mental health, this event offers an opportunity to learn, connect, and grow alongside others in the community.