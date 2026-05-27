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Hampton Jazz & Music Festival Returns With Star-Studded 2026 Lineup

From Jagged Edge and Kirk Franklin to Charlie Wilson and The Isley Brothers, the Hampton Jazz & Music Festival is bringing an unforgettable weekend of music this June.

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hamptonjazzfestival
  • Date/time: Jun 26 to Jun 28
  • Venue: Hampton Colliseum
  • Address: 1000 Coliseum Drive Hampton, Virginia 23666-0309

The Hampton Jazz & Music Festival is back June 26–28 with a stacked lineup filled with R&B legends, gospel icons, and soulful performances. “No Skips Friday” features Jagged Edge, Dru Hill, 702, Next, and Lil’ Mo, while “Soul Food Saturday” brings Kirk Franklin, Jodeci, Pokey Bear, and more to the stage.

The weekend closes with “Sunday Dinner,” featuring Charlie Wilson, The Isley Brothers, El DeBarge, and Marion Meadows with Alex Bugnon for a classic finale music lovers won’t want to miss.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now.


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