The Heavy Hitter DJ Lonnie B

J.R. Bang is a multimedia personality, writer, and digital content leader with a career that spans radio, podcasting, and editorial content. A former morning show host on WindyCityUnderground.com, he built his reputation blending sharp cultural commentary, sports insight, and an ear for what audiences actually want to hear.
Now the Director of Content for Radio One & Reach Media, J.R. has grown into a versatile content strategist and creator, working across audio, video, and digital platforms for major media brands while also building independent projects like podcasts and culture-driven series. His work reflects a deep connection to Black culture, sports, and storytelling, shaped by years in newsrooms, studios, and behind-the-scenes roles as a writer, editor, and producer.
Whether he’s developing digital strategy, shaping editorial voice, or hosting a show, J.R. Bang brings a mix of professionalism, authenticity, and humor that resonates with listeners and readers alike.