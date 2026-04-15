The Heavy Hitter DJ Lonnie B

J.R. Bang is a multimedia personality, writer, and digital content leader with a career that spans radio, podcasting, and editorial content. A former morning show host on WindyCityUnderground.com, he built his reputation blending sharp cultural commentary, sports insight, and an ear for what audiences actually want to hear.

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Now the Director of Content for Radio One & Reach Media, J.R. has grown into a versatile content strategist and creator, working across audio, video, and digital platforms for major media brands while also building independent projects like podcasts and culture-driven series. His work reflects a deep connection to Black culture, sports, and storytelling, shaped by years in newsrooms, studios, and behind-the-scenes roles as a writer, editor, and producer.

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Whether he’s developing digital strategy, shaping editorial voice, or hosting a show, J.R. Bang brings a mix of professionalism, authenticity, and humor that resonates with listeners and readers alike.