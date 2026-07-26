'This Star Belongs To All Of Us!!!!' — Keke Palmer Will Join The Hollywood Walk Of Fame's Class Of 2027

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty Keke Palmer‘s light is shining even brighter as she is set to receive her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Keke is part of the 2027 class of new inductees. This honor is major, marking the impact of her long – but yet still going – career that we have watched grow since she was a child. RELATED CONTENT: Keke Palmer Manifests Michael B. Jordan As Her Next New Boo

Keke Palmer Shares The Moment She Received The News On Instagram Keke shared a video of the moment she learned the news on social media. As expected, the moment was everything – raw, unfiltered, and the type of feel-good content we love to see. “Y’all… when I say I cannot believe the phone call I just got. I’M GETTING A STAR ON THE WALK OF FAME!!!” she wrote under her recent video. Keke thanked the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, her team and the supporters who have poured into her throughout her career. She also showed love to her family – the ones who call her “Lauren.” “And my family, that has worked so hard my whole life for this incredible honor, this star belongs to all of us!!!!” she added. Fans quickly filled Keke’s comment section with love. They dropped clapping hands and heart emojis. Many also said the honor was long overdue and well deserved. We agree.