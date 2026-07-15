Proud & Powerful: Animation Architects Bruce W. Smith & Ralph Farquhar Reflect On 25 Years Of 'The Proud Family'

The show's creators intentionally grounded the series in recognizable Black cultural moments to keep it real.

Keeping the lead actress Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud was essential to the show's enduring success.

The 25-year-old franchise's lasting impact reflects how it touched the Black community and stayed alive through fan engagement.

As The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder heads into its fourth and final season, the creative team behind the franchise is reflecting on the authentic storytelling that turned the animated series into a cultural touchstone.

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Disney+ has announced that the animated revival will conclude with its fourth and final season on July 29 ahead of the franchise’s 25th anniversary. The streamer also announced that A Proud Family Wizmas, a stop-motion holiday special, is set to debut later this year.

Source: The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder / Disney+

The news comes as creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar have renewed their overall deal with Disney Television Animation, where they will continue developing and producing projects under their BaR Productions banner.

According to Smith and Farquhar, The Proud Family has stood the test of time by remaining true to the community that inspired it.

“I think the one thing we like to do in The Proud Family is keep it real,” Farquhar told BOSSIP. “It’s based on our shared experiences as Black and Brown folks. Between Bruce and our writing staff and our directors, you see it all reflected in there.” Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Smith echoed that sentiment, saying the creative team intentionally grounds the animated series in easily recognizable (Blackity, Black) cultural moments.

Love Majic 102.3? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We make it a point to keep it real by having those really Black touchstones that let you know this is written from a real place,” he said. “Even though it’s animated and fantastical, it’s grounded in a way where anybody can relate to it.”

That same creative philosophy extended beyond the stories themselves. It also shaped one of the franchise’s most enduring signatures, its iconic theme song.

Performed by Solange with backing vocals from Destiny’s Child, the instantly recognizable anthem has become synonymous with The Proud Family, remaining a fan favorite nearly 25 years after its debut. According to Farquhar, however, not everyone initially believed it sounded like a television theme song.

“When we first heard the song and presented it to Disney, everybody wasn’t quite on board right away,” Farquhar recalled. “One of the quotes was, ‘This is not a TV theme song.’ Like we always do, we ignored the noise.”

For Smith, that skepticism only reinforced the team’s confidence.

“Anytime we get a note that is against our instinct, we know, ‘Oh, this is going to work really well because they don’t get it,'” he said. “I gotta give it a shout-out. It did an amazing job and stood up to the test of time. Twenty-five years later, people are still loving it.”

A press release reports that season 4 of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder finds Penny Proud facing a life-changing turning point as she embarks on unexpected adventures that test both her courage and identity. Disney says the final chapter will feature bigger action, more emotional twists, and new challenges for the Proud family as they navigate life’s next phase together.

The series also continues with the same core cast that helped make the original Disney Channel series a cultural touchstone more than two decades ago, including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Cedric the Entertainer, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes, and Carlos Mencia.

According to Smith, keeping Pratt in the lead role has been essential to the show’s enduring success.

“Penny Proud is The Proud Family. Without her, we absolutely have nothing,” Smith said. “Kyla is such a great actress. Give her a script and let her go because she surprises us. She brings emotion and humor to the page that we wouldn’t have even imagined.” Source: The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder / Disney+

The fourth season also welcomes an impressive lineup of guest stars, including Mariah Carey, Chloe Bailey, Romany Malco, Lorraine Toussaint, Kym Whitley, Adele Givens, Ali Wong, Lashana Lynch and Dee Nasty, alongside returning recurring players Anthony Anderson and Tiffany Haddish.

As for A Proud Family Wizmas, the holiday special features six original songs composed by longtime collaborator Kurt Farquhar and is produced by Disney Television Animation in partnership with Portland-based stop-motion studio HouseSpecial.

The festive special also boasts an all-star comedic cast, with Earthquake, Affion Crockett, Luenell, Lil Rel Howery, and Karlous Miller lending their voices as Santa’s elves. Rounding out the North Pole crew, J.B. Smoove stars as St. Nick himself in what creator Bruce W. Smith describes as a “wild and wacky” yet deeply heartfelt Christmas adventure.

“It’s gonna be a wild Wizmas,” his partner in crime, Ralph Farquhar, teased.

Source: The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder / Disney+

Now, as The Proud Family approaches its milestone 25th anniversary, Bruce W. Smith is reflecting on the show’s enduring legacy and the lasting impact he and Ralph Farquhar have had on generations of viewers.

“The fact that we’re still talking about it 25 years later and still contributing to the Black experience… that’s something I wouldn’t have even imagined,” Smith told BOSSIP. “The show stayed alive because people remembered it, quoted it, and kept it alive through fan art and social media. That’s how you know you’ve touched something in your community.”

All three seasons of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, along with the original The Proud Family, are now streaming on Disney+.

The fourth and final season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premieres July 29.

Proud & Powerful: Animation Architects Bruce W. Smith & Ralph Farquhar Reflect On 25 Years Of 'The Proud Family' was originally published on bossip.com