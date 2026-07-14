The Joe Lombardo Traffic Stop Video Is The Epitome Of White Privilege

Source: Justine Willard/Athletics / Getty

For anyone who doesn’t believe that there are benefits to being both white and rich, I would like to submit Exhibit 134,215,410.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo was pulled over on May 15 in Las Vegas by the Las Vegas police for allegedly running a red light. Lombardo just happens to be white and is also the former sheriff of Clark County, who led the police force for eight years.

Why does any of this matter?

I’m glad that you asked. See, it’s what I like to call America’s math and it works like this: take a white person in a position of power and add a crime (be it high level or low level), have said person caught in the act interacting with the judicial system, and watch as the crime is subtracted and the person is either allowed to go about their day or freed from prison. This form of math is also called the “Donald Trump pardon program.”

So you already know what’s coming, but let’s proceed anyway, shall we?

“In the body camera footage obtained by the Associated Press, the officer walks up to the passenger side of a light-gray truck and says, ‘Hello, how are you doing, sir?’”

Lombardo is in the driver’s seat, and his wife, Donna, is beside him in the passenger seat. The officer begins to explain why Lombardo was stopped, but before he can finish, Lombardo interrupts and says, “I’m Joe Lombardo.”

“The officer replies, ‘I’m aware,’ and continues to explain that Lombardo was stopped because of a ‘red light violation’ in which he turned right onto a Las Vegas street.

“‘Come on, man,” Lombardo says.

And just like that, the traffic stop is over.

No, seriously. The traffic stop ends. The officer literally replies, “You’re good to go, sir. Appreciate ya. Have a good day,” and walks away.

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The entire interaction lasts about 15 seconds of a 1-minute, 10-second video. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the governor did not receive a citation but declined to explain why.

Here’s what Black people immediately recognize about this video that so many other Americans either miss or refuse to acknowledge: the issue isn’t simply that Lombardo wasn’t ticketed. Police officers have discretion. Sometimes they let people off with a warning. The issue is that this discretion somehow seems to expand exponentially when the person behind the wheel is white, powerful, politically connected—or, in Lombardo’s case, all three.

Imagine for just one second that the driver had been a Black man. Not a governor. Not the former sheriff. Just a regular Black man driving home from work who interrupted an officer explaining why he’d been stopped by saying, “Come on, man.” Does anyone honestly believe the response would’ve been, “You’re good to go, sir. Appreciate ya”?

We all know how that story usually goes.

The officer asks for a license and registration. There are more questions. Maybe the driver’s attitude is described as “uncooperative.” Maybe he’s ordered out of the vehicle. Maybe another unit arrives. Maybe the stop escalates over nothing more than perceived disrespect. Maybe it ends with a citation. Maybe an arrest. Maybe worse.

Black Americans don’t have to imagine those scenarios because we’ve spent decades watching them play out on dashboard cameras, body cameras, cellphone videos, and nightly newscasts.

That’s what makes this stop so infuriating. It wasn’t merely leniency. It was familiarity. It was deference. It was an officer essentially saying, “I know who you are,” and treating that identity as if it erased the alleged violation altogether. The governor didn’t have to explain himself. He didn’t have to apologize. He didn’t even have to listen to the officer finish explaining why he’d been pulled over.

His name was apparently enough.

Meanwhile, Black drivers have long been taught by parents and grandparents to keep both hands visible on the steering wheel, announce every movement before reaching for a wallet, speak softly, avoid sudden gestures, and never argue—even if they know they’re right. Those aren’t etiquette lessons. They’re survival lessons.

And that’s the hypocrisy on full display here. America constantly tells Black people that police simply enforce the law and that everyone is treated the same. Then a governor identifies himself, shrugs off an alleged traffic violation with a casual “Come on, man,” and drives away without so much as a verbal warning.

That’s not equal justice. That’s privilege with a police escort.

The saddest part isn’t that this happened. It’s that millions of Americans watched that video and immediately knew exactly why it happened. And millions of Black Americans watched it knowing one thing with absolute certainty:

If the man behind that wheel had been Black, this traffic stop would’ve looked very, very different.

SEE ALSO:

For White People Who Want The ‘W’ In White Capitalized When White Privilege Isn’t Enough



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The Joe Lombardo Traffic Stop Video Is The Epitome Of White Privilege was originally published on newsone.com