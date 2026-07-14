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Beloved Members of Band Da Pond Among 10 Killed In Bahamas Plane Crash

A Flamingo Air flight crashed while attempting to land on Andros Island, killing everyone on board.

Published on July 14, 2026

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Waving flag of The Bahamas in beautiful sky. The Bahamas flag for independence day.
Source: AJITH ACHUTHAN / Getty

Ten people are dead after a small passenger plane crashed while attempting to land on Andros Island in the Bahamas during the country’s Independence Day, devastating the nation’s entertainment community and triggering an investigation into the airline’s safety record.

According to the Bahamas Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority (AAIA), the Cessna 402 departed Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau shortly after 1 p.m. local time on Friday, July 10, bound for San Andros Airport. The aircraft, registered as C6-FLX and operated by Flamingo Air, reportedly encountered difficulties during its approach and crashed into nearby bushes before reaching the runway, USA TODAY reports. 

Authorities initially reported that seven people had died, but Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis later confirmed that 10 people were aboard the aircraft. One passenger was initially found alive but later died from their injuries, Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles said.

“Ann and I are praying for the families who are now facing unbearable grief,” Davis wrote on X, calling the tragedy “a painful moment” for the nation.

The victims’ names have not yet been released, but the Bahamas Musicians and Entertainers Union confirmed that several well-known members of the country’s music scene were among those killed, including members of The Pond Band and a local DJ.

“Among the dearly departed are some of the talented and vibrant members of our entertainment community,” the union said in a statement. “Their passion, dedication, and artistry touched so many lives and helped to enrich the cultural fabric of The Bahamas.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The fatal accident came just hours after another Flamingo Air flight experienced a separate emergency. According to Bahamian officials, a plane headed to Mayaguana returned safely to Nassau after the pilot reported a mechanical concern. After passengers exited the aircraft, it caught fire. No injuries were reported.

In response to the two incidents, the Bahamas Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Aviation announced that the Civil Aviation Authority has temporarily suspended Flamingo Air’s Air Operator Certificate as a precaution while investigators determine what caused the deadly crash.

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Beloved Members of Band Da Pond Among 10 Killed In Bahamas Plane Crash was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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