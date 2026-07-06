11 Products That Helped My Hair And Skin Thrive In The NOLA Heat During Essence Fest

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Source: If you’ve ever been to ESSENCE Festival, then you already know the assignment: stay cute, stay hydrated, and prepare for the heat. As someone who spends a lot of time traveling, I’ve learned that packing smart is just as important as planning your outfits. Between walking through the Convention Center, attending events, hopping between brunches, and dancing at concerts, your beauty routine must work overtime. Here’s what was in my ESSENCE Festival beauty bag that helped me maintain my look. Hair John Frieda Frizz Ease Serum Humidity-proof your strands. New Orleans humidity doesn’t play fair. Whether you’re rocking a silk press, curls, braids, or a protective style, moisture in the air can quickly turn a good hair day into a challenge. This is my secret weapon against frizz. A few drops help smooth fly aways, tame puffiness, and add shine without weighing hair down. When you’re spending hours outdoors, it’s the perfect quick fix to keep your style looking polished. Shop Now Palmer’s Tahitian Vanilla Hydra Gloss Pack Festival weekends can be tough on your hair. Between the heat, sweat, and constant styling, your strands need a little extra love. I pack this deep conditioning treatment because it helps restore moisture, softness, and shine after a long day. Consider it a mini self-care moment back at the hotel. This is a game changer, trust me. Love Majic 102.3? Get more! Join the Majic 102.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Shop Now

Skin Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen Keep your glow without looking greasy. When temperatures rise, I want products that keep my skin moisturized while still feeling lightweight. Nobody wants dry, ashy skin but nobody wants to feel sticky either. Let’s start with the non-negotiable: sunscreen. Yes, you should be wearing sunscreen (everyday). If you’re spending hours walking around New Orleans, protecting your skin is a must. I love Bioré UV Aqua Rich because it’s lightweight, absorbs quickly, and doesn’t leave behind the white cast that so many sunscreens do. It layers beautifully under makeup and keeps my skin protected without feeling heavy in the summer heat. Shop Now

Body Source: Morgan Owens / Morgan Owens Palmer’s Shimmer Radiance Body Oil ESSENCE Festival is the place to shine, literally. This body oil gives skin a beautiful glow that catches the sunlight perfectly while helping lock in moisture. It’s lightweight enough for summer but leaves you looking radiant in every photo. Palmer’s Brazilian Coco Cream If you’re looking for hydration that lasts all day, this is it. The texture is rich and luxurious, but it absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy finish. My skin stays soft, moisturized, and comfortable even after spending hours outside. Shop Now Palmer’s Coconut Hydrate Body Oil I love layering this with my moisturizer for an extra boost of hydration. It leaves skin looking healthy and nourished while giving that vacation glow we all want during festival season. Shop Now Palmer’s Swivel Stick This is one of those products that doesn’t get enough attention. Dry lips? Elbows? Cuticles? Heels? This multitasking balm has you covered. I always keep it in my purse because it’s perfect for quick touch-ups throughout the day. Shop Now Dove Whole Body Deodorant Let’s talk about the real ESSENCE Festival MVP: staying fresh. With long days, packed schedules, and New Orleans heat, I need a deodorant that works beyond my underarms. Dove Whole Body Deodorant helps keep me feeling fresh and confident from morning panels to late-night concerts. It’s become a must-have in my festival bag, especially for those extra-hot summer days. Shop Now

Makeup Less is more in the heat. When temperatures soar, heavy makeup can feel uncomfortable. My festival beauty philosophy is simple: lightweight products that enhance your features and stay put. Fenty Beauty Foundation Stick I love a foundation stick for travel because it’s mess-free, easy to apply, and perfect for touch-ups. The formula provides buildable coverage while still allowing skin to look like skin. Exactly what I want when I’m moving around all day. Shop Now Danessa Myricks Cream Blush Cream blush is a summer essential. It melts beautifully into the skin and creates that fresh, healthy flush that powder products sometimes can’t achieve in hot weather. Plus, it gives you that effortless glow that looks amazing both in person and in photos. Shop Now One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Waterproof Setting Spray If there is one product I refuse to leave home without during festival season, it’s setting spray. Between the humidity, sweat, and nonstop movement, your makeup needs backup. One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Waterproof Setting Spray helps lock everything in place, so my makeup survives the heat, the dancing, the selfies, and everything in between. Shop Now ESSENCE Festival is a marathon, not a sprint. Between the heat, humidity, and packed schedule, your beauty routine should work with you not against you. SEE ALSO Congrats To Our $500 Grand Prize Winners of 2024!

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